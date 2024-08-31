Kyiv Says It Receives $800 Million From US to Protect Power Grid

High voltage electrical cables lead to the Zmiivska thermal power station, which was destroyed by a Russian missile attack in March 2024, as Ukrainians grapple with severe electricity shortages due to Russian targeting of electrical infrastructure across the country, on July 17, 2024 in Slobozhanske, Ukraine.

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will receive $800 million from the US to help stabilize severely battered energy infrastructure amid reports that the nation’s top grid manager will soon be ousted.

The package was announced by Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister, during a visit to Washington on Saturday.

The funds will be spent on equipment necessary for immediate repairs to Ukraine’s power facilities, which have been significantly damaged by almost two years of Russian airstrikes, Svyrydenko said on X.

Drones and missiles regularly launched by Russia have damaged about 50% of Ukraine’s pre-war power generation capacities, according to government estimates.

“Energy infrastructure of Ukraine requires an urgent restoration and in this context the crucial role is played by our US partners,” Andriy Yermak, chief of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram.

The aid was announced amid reports in local media that Kyiv plans to soon dismiss Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukrenergo, the state-run company which manages Ukraine’s power grid, as the government is displeased with the quality of power protection.

Kudrytskyi and Ukrenergo haven’t commented on the reports.

