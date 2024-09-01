Fire at Moscow Oil Refinery as Russia Downs 158 Ukrainian Drones

(Bloomberg) -- Russia said it downed 158 Ukrainian drones across more than a dozen regions overnight, including the capital, where a UAV strike ignited a blaze at an oil refinery.

A downed drone damaged what was described as a “technical building” at the Moscow Oil Refinery, Governor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. The fire is being extinguished, he added.

Social media footage showed flames and smoke billowing from the massive facility, which is about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the Kremlin.

Moscow and the surrounding region were targeted by a total of nine drones overnight, Russia’s defense ministry reported. Flights in and out of area airports were halted briefly but have resumed.

The Gazprom Neft refinery in Moscow is one of Russia’s largest producers of high-octane gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels and supplies more than a third of the fuel market in the capital region, according to its website. There’s been no word on whether the overnight fire will affect production levels.

Local media also reported a fire at a power plant in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, attributed to downed drones. There’s been no official confirmation so far.

The heaviest overnight concentration of UAVs was in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, where 46 drones were intercepted. A total of 34 drones were downed over the Bryansk region, as well as 28 over the Voronezh region and 14 over the Belgorod region, according to the ministry.

Separately, five people were killed and 46 wounded on Saturday in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Ukraine hasn’t commented.

The wave of overnight attacks came as Russia continued to rush reinforcements to the Kursk border region, which neighbors Belgorod, to counter a Ukrainian ground incursion that started in early August.

Kremlin forces responded with a missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine’s Air Defense.

Russia fired one Iskander-type ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 11 Shahed-type drones from Crimea at “agrarian enterprises” in the northeastern Sumy and southern Mykolaiv regions, Ukraine said.

In his regular address to the nation on Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his appeal to allies to allow Kyiv’s forces to strike military targets within Russia, citing an attack on Kharkiv on Friday that injured almost 100 civilians.

“This terror can be effectively stopped only in one way: by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror,” Zelenskiy said.

--With assistance from Olesia Safronova.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.