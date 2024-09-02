Harris to Say US Steel Should Remain Domestically Owned and Run

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will say United States Steel Corp. should remain domestically owned and operated during a visit to Pittsburgh on Monday, the latest headwind to the proposed sale of the company to Nippon Steel Corp.

Harris will make the comment during a Labor Day event with unions in Pittsburgh, home to both US Steel and the United Steelworkers union, which has opposed the sale, an official familiar with her plans said. Harris will stress a commitment to supporting American steel workers, the official said.

The statement is her first on the proposed deal, and aligns with the position of President Joe Biden, who has stopped short of outright blocking it as a security review proceeds. Former President Donald Trump has also called for the transaction to be blocked.

