Turkish Economic Growth Slows as Higher Interest Rates Take Toll

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s economic growth slowed both in quarterly and annual terms through June, highlighting the impact of higher borrowing costs.

Gross domestic product adjusted for seasonality and calendar effects grew by 0.1% in the second quarter, down from an expansion of 1.4% during the previous period. Annual GDP growth fell to 2.5% from a revised 5.3%, Turkey’s state statistics agency said on Monday.

Analysts expected a 0.5% contraction quarterly and a growth of 3.2% on an annual basis, according to separate Bloomberg surveys.

Growth in the preceding period through March was driven by domestic demand with rising minimum wage and expectations of higher prices fueling consumption. The central bank has raised its benchmark rate nearly sixfold to 50% since last year to rein in household spending and slow inflation, currently running at over 60%.

The monetary authority said last month that early indicators show domestic demand is cooling in the third quarter on the back of higher rates.

The restrictive monetary policy is hitting some manufacturing businesses, especially in textiles. Leading businessmen representing apparel makers have recently complained of weak demand abroad, high inflation and a lack of financing.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek — who oversaw the sharp rise in borrowing costs since his appointment last year — is walking a fine line as he tries to rein in prices without pushing the economy into a deep contraction.

The slowdown in activity will likely be more pronounced in the second half of the year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said in a report ahead of Monday’s release. Weaker demand will help reduce inflationary pressures, but it also “raises the risk of a policy reversal, which is the main risk to our forecasts,” they said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan typically favored growth over price stability, stimulating the economy through ultra-cheap loans. That period ended after his reelection in 2023, when he allowed Simsek to adopt a more conventional policy mix. Still, investors remain cautious on how much Erdogan is willing to compromise on growth to maintain price stability.

Authorities expect inflation to slow to around 40% by the end of this year. August inflation data will be published on Tuesday, likely showing a slowdown of about 10 percentage points annually, mostly favored by statistical base effects.

