BP Halts Rotterdam Oil Refinery Following Power Outage

Electricity supplies have been restored to the oil-processing plant in Rotterdam and BP is working to restart operations, a company spokesperson said by phone.

The power outage affected thousands of households and businesses in the Europoort area of the Dutch city, according to Tennet Holding BV, the grid operator.

Rotterdam is at the heart of Europe’s oil-trading hub and home to several oil refineries, chemicals and storage facilities. BP’s refinery can process about 400,000 barrels of crude a day and is second largest in Europe in terms of capacity, after Shell Plc’s Pernis.

According to Tennet, the outage started just before 10 a.m. local time and lasted for about two and a half hours.

--With assistance from Bill Lehane.

