Brazilian Oil Giant Petrobras Taps Global Markets for Dollar Bond Sale

The Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, May 27, 2024. Petrobras's board of directors appointed Magda Chambriard as the state-controlled oil giant's next chief executive officer, who enters the job with a clear mandate to ramp up investments in sectors including refining. Photographer: Lucas Landau/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA is returning to global debt markets for the first time since last year, joining a wave of sales by other emerging-market companies and governments.

Petrobras is selling dollar-denominated notes due in 2035, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Initial price talk is at a yield of 6.5%, the people said.

“The risk reward seems lopsided,” as spreads have been too low on Petrobras, said Eduardo Ordonez, a debt portfolio manager at BI Asset Management in Copenhagen. “Sure, it can be stable carry but you are exposed to political headlines and a more aggressive capex policy.”

The notes will be unsecured obligations of Petrobras Global Finance and will be fully guaranteed by the company, according to a statement. The proceeds will be used to repurchase tender notes and for general corporate purposes. Together with the debt sale, Petrobras also announced a cash tender offer.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a “BB” rating to the notes.

Petrobras’ last dollar bond sale was in June 2023, when the Rio de Janeiro-based oil producer sold $1.25 billion in notes due in 2033.

Petrobras joins several other Brazilian corporates that recently announced sales in global markets. The board of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, this week approved the issuance of bonds abroad, while Suzano SA mandated banks for investor calls on a potential Renminbi issuance. More broadly in emerging-markets, Uruguay announced Tuesday that it’s selling dollar bonds and Hungary is offering yen-denominated bonds for the first time since 2022.

