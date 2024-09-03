Chile Cuts Interest Rate to 5.5% as Economic Growth Challenges Persist

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point, playing down the risks of sustained inflation and indicating borrowing costs could fall faster than previously expected.

Policymakers voted unanimously to cut borrowing costs to 5.5% late on Tuesday, as expected by 19 of 22 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The other three forecast rates would be left unchanged for the second straight meeting.

Chile central bankers led by Rosanna Costa cited weaker-than-forecast demand in the economy and on-target inflation projections, in a statement accompanying the decision. After contracting in the second quarter, a rebound in activity in July was due in part to “one-off factors,” they said, before signaling more rate cuts to come.

If the economy meets central bank forecasts, “the reduction of the key rate toward its neutral level will be somewhat faster than expected in June,” policymakers wrote. “This will occur at a pace that will factor in the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario and its implications for the path of inflation.”

Gross domestic product shrank 0.6% in the April-June period compared to the preceding quarter as demand and mining fell. While activity gained more than analysts expected in July, the economy also recorded its biggest monthly loss of jobs since the pandemic.

Investors see consumer-price growth at the 3% goal in two years, which is the central bank’s time-frame for monetary policy. Still, the board has limited room for rate cuts at this point as annual inflation hit 4.6% in July and is expected to speed up even further.

Central bankers currently expect cost-of-living increases to ease back to their target at the start of 2026, though the monetary authority will publish updated forecasts in Wednesday’s quarterly monetary policy report.

