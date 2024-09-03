EDF Raises Nuclear Output Forecast Despite Delays to New Reactor

(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA raised its French nuclear production forecast for 2024, but delayed connecting a new atomic plant to the grid by a few months.

Output will be within a range of 340 to 360 terawatt hours this year, up from an initial forecast of 315 to 345 TWh, EDF said in a statement late Monday. That increase is due to improved maintenance performance and the absence of major weather event during summer, it said. Since early 2024, 11 reactors have been reconnected to the grid before the scheduled date.

The improvement comes after unplanned halts due to corrosions cracks at key pipes undermined the French utility’s output over the previous two years and rocked European electricity markets. Better generation from EDF’s nuclear fleet — the backbone of Western Europe’s power system — is helping to keep a lid on wholesale prices, partly reversing bill increases during the region’s energy crisis.

France posted record first-half electricity exports as nuclear and renewable production ramped up and demand remained subdued. That’s in stark contrast with 2022, when the nation was a net importer of power for the first time since 1980 because of prolonged reactor outages.

Still, the first connection to the grid of a new reactor that’s being fired up in Flamanville will only take place by the end of autumn rather than this summer, EDF said in a separate statement.

That will further boost production next year after the country’s nuclear safety authority on Monday gave the green light for igniting the first nuclear reaction of the Flamanville 3 plant in northwestern France. The 1.6-gigawatt so-called European Pressurized Reactor will join EDF’s 56-strong fleet, which accounted for about two-thirds of France’s power production last year.

EPR Boost

The first reaction will take place in a few dozens of hours, Regis Clement, deputy head for nuclear production, said during a call with journalists Monday. Following scores of fresh tests, the new unit should be connected to the grid toward the end of autumn when its output reaches 25% of its nameplate capacity. Tests will continue for several months, with a progressive ramp up to 100% of power, Clement said.

The generated power volume from the first grid connection until the next planned outage is estimated at 14 terawatt hours. The first planned outage should mainly take place in 2026 and last several months.

The commissioning of the Flamanville unit will come as a relief for EDF as it took 17 years to build. The new reactor, which is more powerful than the utility’s older units, has faced construction problems ranging from concrete weakness to faulty pipe welds. EDF will still have to replace the reactor-vessel cap during its first refueling outage.

The years-long saga has created doubts about the French nuclear industry’s ability to build reactors on schedule — a crucial issue as it seeks the backing of the government to start constructing a fleet of six plants in France.

EDF’s ongoing construction of two similar reactors in the UK also suffered repeated delays and cost overruns, complicating the British government’s effort to raise funds for the construction of another pair of EPRs.

Two similar units have been built in China by EDF and its local partner in the past decade with limited delays. A first-of-a-kind EPR started up in Finland last year, 14 years later than initially planned.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.