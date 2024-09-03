Emerging Markets Edge Lower With Investors Poised for Rate Clues

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks fell for a second day, while currencies edged lower as investors awaited US employment data to provide more clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path.

The MSCI gauge for developing-world stocks weakened as much as 0.4%, with the technology and real estate sectors leading declines. The gauge for currencies dropped 0.1%. The Philippine peso was among the biggest losers along with central European units which followed the euro lower against the dollar.

Trading has been “extraordinarily calm as investors adopt a wait-and-see approach ahead of US employment data later this week,” said Emre Akcakmak, a senior consultant at East Capital International AB. “Mixed data coming out of China doesn’t help either, leaving emerging markets investors hesitant and with fewer reasons to make major changes.”

The publication of US manufacturing data later Tuesday will mark the start of a busy week of economic reports, culminating in nonfarm payrolls statistics on Friday.

In Turkey, annual inflation eased sharply in August, as borrowing costs of 50% filter through to the economy and dampen demand. Price growth slowed to 52% year-on-year from 62% the previous month, data showed Tuesday. The Turkish lira fell 0.3%.

Among the bright spots, investors have been flocking to South Africa’s local-currency bonds as the domestic outlook improves and with US interest rate cuts on the horizon, setting the stage for even greater returns.

Romania’s stock market meanwhile is becoming one of Europe’s star performers, with investors upbeat about the rally running further as more companies are expected to go public.

