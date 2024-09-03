European Stocks Decline as US Data Adds to Concern on Economy

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks sank further from Friday’s record high as sentiment soured across financial markets after a gauge of US manufacturing activity deepened concern that economic growth may stall.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 1% by the close in London, its biggest fall in almost a month, after briefly hitting a fresh intraday record at the open. US stocks also dropped as Wall Street reopened after Monday’s Labor Day holiday.

Mining and energy stocks fell the most, weighed down by declining commodity prices, as risk sentiment soured globally. Among individual stocks, shares of Partners Group Holding AG fell as much as 9.7%, the most since March 2020, after the private equity group’s first-half results disappointed investors.

Rightmove Plc shares traded nearly 7% lower after the UK property portal said it hasn’t been approached about a possible takeover by REA Group.

Traders are bracing for further US economic data this week, notably the monthly employment report set for Friday. US manufacturing figures published on Tuesday showed activity shrank for a fifth straight month.

“This report adds to the perspective of a deteriorating trend in the US economy,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier. “Friday’s report is now even more key to the future of markets.”

Concerns over a hard landing of the US economy sparked tensions this summer across global financial markets, though those had largely receded. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled last month that the central bank is on the verge of cutting interest rates this month, spurring optimism that the central bank has managed to cool inflation while avoiding a recession.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.