Firms Pile Into Bond Market in Busiest Day on Record

(Bloomberg) -- A record number of blue-chip firms are swarming the US corporate bond market Tuesday morning, taking advantage of cheaper borrowing costs as they look to issue debt ahead of the US presidential election.

Ford Motor Credit Co. and Fifth Third Bancorp are among 29 companies tapping the bond market, the busiest single sales day for the market on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Corporations are expected to borrow about $125 billion of US high-grade bonds in September.

The issuance deluge comes as corporate finance chiefs aim to lock in debt while risk premiums are low. The average spread on US high-grade firms traded at 93 basis points Friday, the lowest since July 31. Average all-in yields have fallen below 5%, making borrowing more attractive. The post-Labor Day Tuesday last year was the investment-grade market’s busiest session of 2023, with $36.2 billion of debt priced by 20 firms.

“Summer is officially over and companies are looking to borrow now while the market is open,” said Matt Brill, head of North America investment-grade credit at Invesco. “Companies don’t want to take the chance of having any volatility around the upcoming elections.”

“All in yields for investment-grade companies have come down considerably the past month so it’s significantly cheaper for companies to borrow now,” he added. “We traditionally see a pickup in issuance post Labor Day but this is even busier than we would have expected.”

