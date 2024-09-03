Gold Hovers Near $2,500 Before US Data That May Shape Rate Path

Gold bar in different sizes (500 g, 1 kg and 12,5 kg) are seen in a safe deposit box inside the precious metals vault at Pro Aurum KG in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Photographer: Michaela Handrek-Rehle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady ahead of US employment data due later this week that may influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting path.

Bullion traded near $2,500 an ounce after falling for the previous two sessions. Nonfarm payrolls data due Friday may provide insights into the Fed’s path forward for widely expected rate cuts. Lower rates are often seen as bullish for non-interest bearing gold.

“Gold stands out as the commodity where we have the highest confidence in near-term upside,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a report dated Sept. 2. The bank maintained its $2,700 an ounce target for early 2025.

Bullion is up more than 20% this year. Along with expectations of rate cuts, it’s been supported by central-bank buying and haven demand given conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,497.39 an ounce by 12:29 p.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index and US 10-year Treasury yield meanwhile rose.

Palladium, platinum and silver all fell.

