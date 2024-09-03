Halliburton Says Cyberattack Unlikely to Have Material Impact

(Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co., the world’s largest provider of fracking services, said a recent cybersecurity attack that’s disrupted its business is unlikely to materially impact its finances or operations.

The Houston-based company continues to evaluate the nature and scope of the breach and has activated its cybersecurity response plan, it said in a statement Tuesday. It initially disclosed the attack last month and has notified law enforcement officials.

Halliburton shares fell 1.1% before the start of regular trading in New York.

Halliburton has proactively taken some systems offline to protect them. The company said it believes the hackers removed information from its systems, according to the statement.

The company is grappling with the attack as the oil industry is increasingly relying on digital technologies to drill more efficiently. Halliburton is one of the industry’s largest contractors, working with oil and natural gas companies around the globe.

