(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s giant Dangote oil refinery is filling tanks with gasoline for commercial distribution by the weekend, a company spokesman said.

The new refinery is pivotal for the trading of fuel in the local market and beyond, and the provision of gasoline should help to diminish reliance on foreign supply.

