Salvage of Burning Oil Tanker in Red Sea Set to Start, EU Says

(Bloomberg) -- Salvage operations for a Houthi-hit oil tanker that’s been burning in the Red Sea for days is set to begin soon, the European Union’s naval force in the region said.

Private firms will carry out the operations for the Sounion tanker under the EU’s force’s military protection, EUNAVFOR Aspides said, without providing more details or naming the companies. Fires continue to burn on the deck of the vessel and “there are no visible signs of an oil spill,” the task force said in a post on X.

The Sounion is carrying about 1 million barrels of crude loaded in Iraq. The ship was hit with missiles on Aug. 21 after rounding the Yemeni coast to enter the Red Sea, and was attacked again on Aug. 23 that caused the fires that are now burning on the vessel. The EU naval force has warned of an environmental disaster due to the large volume of oil on board.

As of Monday, the vessel remained at anchor in international waters, according to EUNAVFOR Aspides.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been attacking vessels transiting the southern Red Sea with drones and missiles since late last year in reprisals for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The attacks have sunk a vessel and killed or injured mariners and forced many shippers to divert traffic to sail around Africa.

--With assistance from Weilun Soon.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.