Sanctioned Russian LNG Plant Prepares to Export Another Shipment

(Bloomberg) -- A liquefied natural gas carrier is returning to the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Russia to load more of the super-chilled fuel, as Moscow presses ahead with exports despite tighter US sanctions.

The Everest Energy is on a course for the plant after delivering fuel to the Saam floating storage unit in the Murmansk region, according to ship-tracking data and satellite images. The US slapped restrictions on the tanker last month for being part of Russia’s suspected dark fleet, and the Saam unit was also sanctioned by the US last year.

The US imposed penalties on Arctic LNG 2 late last year to prevent the start of exports and upend Moscow’s plans to expand deliveries of LNG. While the restrictions kept foreign companies away and stopped the delivery of ice-ready carriers, Russia began using vessels that were masking their location to begin some exports last month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.