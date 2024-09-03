SEC Hits Moody’s, S&P With Fines as WhatsApp Probe Expands

The Facebook Inc. WhatsApp logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Signal and Telegram, two private messenger apps, saw downloads and user sign-ups soar during the extended downtime of Facebook Inc.s network of apps and services. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Corp., S&P Global Inc. and Fitch Ratings Inc. will pay a combined $48 million over allegations that the credit-rating companies failed to keep proper electronic communications — the latest fallout from US regulators’ so-called WhatsApp investigations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that Moody’s and S&P will each pay $20 million to settle the cases, while Fitch will pay $8 million. The firms acknowledged violating the agency’s recordkeeping rules and will retain a compliance consultant, the SEC said in a statement.

Moody’s and Fitch didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

“S&P Global Ratings remains committed to compliance with its regulatory obligations,” the company said in a statement. It said it was pleased that the regulator acknowledged the firm’s “remedial acts and cooperation with the SEC staff.”

The fines add to the billions of dollars that big banks previously agreed to pay the Wall Street regulator to settle similar investigations into the use of messages on personal phones and WhatsApp. Financial firms are required to monitor and save communications involving their business to head off potential misconduct.

“We have seen repeatedly that failures to maintain and preserve required records can hinder the staff’s ability to ensure that firms are complying with their obligations and the commission’s ability to hold accountable those that fall short of those obligations, often at the expense of investors,” said Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy director of the SEC’s enforcement unit.

