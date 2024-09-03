Spain to Name Escriva New Central Bank Governor, Expansion Says

(Bloomberg) -- Spain will name Jose Luis Escriva, currently the minister for digital affairs, as the new Bank of Spain governor, newspaper Expansion reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

The government is set to announce the new central bank head on Wednesday. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo has requested to address lawmakers on the economic committee to unveil the appointment, according to an agenda posted on the parliament’s website.

The choice of the new Bank of Spain governor has been delayed because Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s executive and the People’s Party, its main opponent, have failed to reach an agreement on a candidate. Although it’s the government’s prerogative to pick the governor, Spanish tradition dictates that it is done together with the opposition, who names the deputy.

Sanchez’s team had already proposed naming Escriva, but the PP had said it’s against giving the job to a serving minister. Escriva is a former European Central Bank official, who has also worked for Spain’s central bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, one of the country’s largest lenders.

The government has suggested it wants the new policymaker to be able to attend the next meeting of the ECB’s interest-rate-setting Governing Council, which is set to gather in Frankfurt on Sept. 11-12.

A spokesperson at the economy ministry declined to comment.

--With assistance from Thomas Gualtieri.

