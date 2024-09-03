Subway Eyes $2.3 Billion Asset-Backed Debt Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Subway, a sandwich restaurant chain, is looking to borrow $2.3 billion in the asset backed securities market, selling bonds backed by its franchise fees after selling similar debt earlier this year.

The company, which has the most restaurant locations of any chain in the US, was purchased by Roark Capital Group in a leveraged buyout that closed in April. In May, it sold $3.35 billion of bonds backed by assets including fees from its franchisees, the largest securitization of its kind.

Its latest asset-backed sale is being led by Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley, according to people with knowledge of the sale. It includes restaurants worldwide. The transaction is refinancing a term loan.

At its current size, the deal would be the fourth largest whole business securitization, after Subway’s other offering and two transactions from Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. About a dozen whole business securitizations have already been sold this year totaling more than $8 billion, including Zaxby’s, a chicken finger restaurant chain, and Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain.

Issuance in the broader ABS market is running hotter than last year as well. Sales were at about $242 billion through the end of last week, compared with around $192 billion for the same period last year.

Representatives for Barclays and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Subway didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Charles Williams.

