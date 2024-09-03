Investing

Uber Lines Up Investor Calls for Debut Blue-Chip Bond Sale

By Emma Sanchez
Uber headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Uber Technologies Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 6. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is sounding out investors on Tuesday for its potential first investment-grade bond sale.

The ride hailing service has scheduled fixed income investor calls between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. New York Time, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will arrange the calls, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. A senior unsecured bond sale could follow.

Uber did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The company’s debt was first upgraded on Aug. 16 to BBB- by S&P Global Ratings from BB+, then rated BBB by Fitch Ratings a few days later, and on Aug. 27 was raised to investment-grade at Moody’s Ratings.

Investment-grade credit ratings can translate to lower borrowing costs for a company, because a wider array of investors are eligible to buy high-grade securities. Upgrades to blue-chip status can also allow companies to refinance existing higher yielding junk bonds with new lower-cost investment-grade bonds.

Uber’s financial position may be “the strongest ever,” with record second-quarter profitability, double-digit bookings and top-line growth, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence senior credit analyst Robert Schiffman. 

“Free cash flow is expected to approach $10 billion in 2026, a lofty level considering the company never generated excess cash until 2022,” Schiffman added.

