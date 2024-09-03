Welsh Water Seeks Debt As Thames Water Problems Weigh on Sector

(Bloomberg) -- Welsh Water is looking to raise new debt on Tuesday even as ongoing concerns around Thames Water Utilities Ltd continue to dog the industry.

The utility, issuing through Dŵr Cymru Financing UK Plc, is seeking a new pound-benchmark sustainability bond due in 20 years, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

The company is currently offering a spread of 155 to 160 basis over gilts at initial price discussions, the person said. Fair value for the new bond is seen at around 125 basis points over UK gilts, according to separate people familiar with the offering.

Debt investors have been happy to make a distinction between the various companies in the UK’s embattled water sector. Severn Trent Plc pulled in strong investor demand for a deal in July for example. Still, the price at which they’ve been willing to support debt sales has increased.

“Thames Water definitely weighs on all the UK water companies, and looking at them versus non-water utilities makes that pretty clear,” said Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. “Comparing it to SSE Plc, Welsh Water is coming about 50 basis points wider than before Thames became an issue.”

All of the country’s suppliers — including Welsh Water — are under investigation by the regulator Ofwat for sewage spills.

UK water firms are in the process of updating the regulator with their business plans. A final determination is due in December. The industry has come under intense public scrutiny for pollution and sewage leaks, while struggling to upgrade aging infrastructure in the face of soaring interest rates. Thames has said it will have to raise bills by as much as 59% by the end of the decade and that cuts proposed by its regulator will stop it from raising much needed equity to stay afloat, in a five-year business plan released last week.

Welsh Water, the sixth largest of the 10 regulated water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, has no shareholders and is being run not for profit. The company does not pay dividends to external shareholders and has reduced its gearing to around 60%, among the lowest in the UK water sector and among the highest credit rating, according to an investor presentation seen by Bloomberg.

The offering has an expected rating of A3 by Moody’s Ratings, A- by S&P Global Ratings and A from Fitch Ratings. It is being managed by BNP Paribas SA, Lloyds Bank Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc and is expected to price later today.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water didn’t immediately provide comment.

