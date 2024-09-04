Adnoc Debuts on Bond Market with Three-Tranche Dollar Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s main oil producer Adnoc kicked off its inaugural bond sale, joining a global rush of debt issuance as companies look to lock in favorable borrowing costs.

The company is offering three benchmark-size dollar-denominated bonds, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Issuer Adnoc Murban RSC Ltd. is looking to raise five-year debt at about 105 basis points over the US Treasury curve, 10-year bonds at about 115 basis points above and 30-year debt at around 145 basis points, they said.

Final terms of the deal are expected to be disclosed later on Wednesday.

Adnoc is tapping the market more than two years after it created an entity to pursue such financing. The debt sale comes amid a big drop in global oil prices. Brent crude has fallen almost 7% this week, its biggest drop since early May.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.