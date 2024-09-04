ChargePoint Cutting 15% of Workforce After Missing Estimates

A Chevrolet Bolt charges at a ChargePoint electric vehicle charging station in Hudson, New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on September 4.

(Bloomberg) -- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., operator of the largest electric vehicle charging network in the US, plans to cut 15% of its workforce after missing revenue forecasts.

The cuts are expected to save the company about $41 million in operating expenses, ChargePoint said. Shares declined 8.8% at 4:50 p.m. in New York following the announcement.

It’s not the first time the company has let workers go. In September 2023, it cut 168 employees — or 10% of its global workforce at the time — and 223 workers in January, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

