ECB Stance Could Become Too Restrictive, Cipollone Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t keep interest rates too high for too long as this could damage the economy, according to Executive Board member Piero Cipollone.

Commenting in an interview with Le Monde published on the ECB website, he said that “there is a real risk that our stance could become too restrictive.”

“We must ensure that inflation converges to our target without holding back the economy unnecessarily, because we desperately need investment and growth in Europe,” Cipollone said. “Every delay in this area puts us at a serious disadvantage.”

His comments come just before a week-long quiet period that precedes the ECB rate-setting meeting on Sept. 11-12 at which officials are widely expected to reduce borrowing costs again after a landmark cut in June.

“The data so far confirm our direction of travel and I hope that they will allow us to continue to be less restrictive,” said Cipollone, who is seen as one of the most dovish members of the Governing Council.

Speaking separately on Latvian TV, Martins Kazaks said on Wednesday that rates can be cut next week.

“Rates have to go lower because the biggest part of the inflation problem has been solved,” he said. “The discussion is only about how quickly and how strongly.”

The rate path beyond September is less clear, with some policymakers fretting about undershooting the 2% inflation target, especially as the euro zone’s 20-nation economy loses momentum, while hawks fear that loosening policy too rapidly would risk reigniting prices.

Cipollone said that officials “shouldn’t be afraid of wages increasing faster than inflation for a while, having risen at a slower pace previously.”

“Otherwise, I don’t see how we can sustain the recovery and, in turn, the rebound in productivity,” he said. “We are not seeing a wage-price spiral. It’s a natural catching-up that is healthy for the economy.”

--With assistance from Aaron Eglitis.

(Updates with Kazaks starting in sixth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.