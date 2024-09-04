How Radical Parties on the Right and Left Have Shaken Up German Politics

(Bloomberg) -- Parties on the extreme right and left delivered another wake-up call to mainstream German politicians with strong performances in Sept. 1 elections in two of the country’s 16 federal states. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won the most votes in Thuringia and came second in Saxony, while the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) on the far left came third in both regions, which were part of formerly communist East Germany before the country was reunified in 1990. Although they are from opposite ends of the political spectrum, both parties are anti-immigration and pro-Russia, advocating an end to Germany’s military support for Ukraine. Their next target is the Sept. 22 election in Brandenburg, the eastern state that surrounds the federal capital Berlin.

What are the implications of the election result?

The populist surge is a major blow to the country’s political establishment, especially to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s already shaky, three-party ruling coalition ahead of the next federal election in just over a year. The parties in the coalition — Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party — together got less than 15% of the vote in Thuringia as well as in Saxony.

With about a third of the vote in Thuringia, the AfD would need partners to form a government there, and every other political party, including the BSW, has ruled out participating with it in a coalition. Still, the AfD secured enough seats in the state parliament to block legislation that requires a two-thirds majority to pass, such as some judicial appointments.

What is the AfD? What does it stand for?

The AfD was founded in 2013 by economists and former politicians who wanted Germany to abandon the euro currency and block a state bailout for struggling fellow European Union member Greece. Support for the party’s anti-immigration agenda grew in 2015 and 2016, when former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government opened the door to more than 1 million refugees, many of them fleeing civil war in Syria. The AfD wants to deport all migrants who entered Germany illegally or have since broken other laws and to end the country’s asylum policy, which is inscribed in its constitution. Germany’s already heated debate over immigration was stoked by the death of three people in a knife attack in the city of Solingen on Aug. 23; a Syrian man who had avoided deportation after a failed asylum application is in custody, accused of the killings and membership in a terrorist organization.

The AfD also wants Germany to lift economic sanctions on Russia, according to a 10-point program presented in September 2023 by the party’s two leaders, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. The party proposes a referendum on ditching the euro and restoring Germany’s old currency. It questions whether climate change is caused by human activity and advocates stopping Germany’s transition to renewable energy.

The AfD has 77 of 733 seats in Germany’s parliament, making it the fifth-strongest party there. Since the most recent federal election in 2021, it has been one of the main beneficiaries of crumbling support for Scholz’s coalition, which has fallen to a record low. In national polls, the AfD draws the support of around 18% of voters, more than Scholz’s Social Democrats. Its strongest support is in the eastern states.

Is the AfD an extremist group?

German authorities have labeled regional chapters, its youth organization and leading members of the AfD as openly extremist. Concerns that the party is sympathetic to Nazism grew following controversial remarks by AfD officials and related investigations by German authorities. A report by investigative media outlet Correctiv in January linked the AfD to a November meeting of right-wing activists near Berlin. According to Correctiv, the participants had discussed ideas that contained echoes of Nazi policies of the 1930s. The report triggered mass protests across Germany against far-right policies, and many protests specifically targeted the AfD. Weidel sought to downplay the report, but she dismissed one of her advisers who attended the meeting.

Bjoern Hoecke, the AfD’s candidate for premier in Thuringia, was fined €13,000 ($14,400) in May by a court in Halle for using the Nazi catchphrase “Alles für Deutschland” (meaning “everything for Germany”) at a party rally three years earlier. The term is covered by criminal laws banning Nazi symbols, the court said. It was used by the Sturmabteilung, a paramilitary group in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party in the 1920s and early 1930s. The judges rejected Hoecke’s claim that he hadn’t known about the phrase’s Nazi connection. Hoecke, a former history teacher, has a track record of controversial remarks. He called the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a “monument of shame.” A German court ruled in 2019 that he could legally be called a fascist.

Critics say the AfD is controlled from behind the scenes by Hoecke and the party’s chapter in Thuringia, which, along with the Saxony branch, have been categorized as “right-wing extremist” by Germany’s domestic intelligence service. Weidel and Chrupalla reject claims that their party pursues radical policies and have described allegations that the party embraces Nazism as unjustified smears.

What is the BSW? What does it stand for?

The BSW was launched in January by former communist politician Sahra Wagenknecht after she split from the far-left party Die Linke. The BSW targets voters frustrated with the political mainstream. It offers an eclectic mix of socialism and nationalism, the latter spiced with strong anti-immigrant undertones. Wagenknecht has abandoned her earlier support for the nationalization of all German companies in favor of what she calls an “economy of reason” that would be state directed. The party wants to end all sanctions against Russia and resume importing natural gas from the country, which cut off supplies to its European neighbors to retaliate for sanctions.

