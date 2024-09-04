Multistrategy Hedge Funds Notch Steady Gains Despite August Turmoil

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Walleye Capital and other multistrategy hedge funds produced steady returns last month despite whiplash in global markets and speculation about a possible US recession.

Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management gained about 1.6% in August, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the numbers are private. Schonfeld Strategic Partners, Citadel Wellington and ExodusPoint Capital Management each made about 1%, while Millennium Management rose about 0.7%, the people said.

Walleye’s $4.8 billion Opportunities Fund advanced 3.4%, leading multistrategy peers.

The returns were generated amid a wild swing in markets from Tokyo to New York triggered by a rapid unwinding of the yen carry trade and jitters over the US economy — with Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” the VIX, spiking to an unprecedented level during a selloff in early August. Markets bounced back later in the month.

Tough trading conditions spurred Millennium, Balyasny Asset Management and BlueCrest Capital Management to liquidate some traders’ positions or even close trading pods.

Walleye made money every week to lead peers in August, with its equities long/short and quant strategies contributing the most to gains.

Spokespeople for the firms declined to comment.

Here’s a look at last month’s returns:

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.