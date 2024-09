Livia Gallarati, senior oil market analyst at Energy Aspects, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for oil amid weak china demand and geopolitical tension

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is discussing a possible delay to an oil output increase planned for October, delegates said, after prices crashed to the lowest since last year.

The group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is reconsidering whether to proceed with the scheduled hike of 180,000 barrels a day, according to officials involved in the talks, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

Oil prices edged higher on the news.

