Uber Kicks Off Its First Bond Sale as Investment-Grade Company

The Uber Technologies logo on a smartphone arranged in Dobbs Ferry, New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Uber Technologies is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 10.

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is tapping the US investment-grade bond market for the first time since it attained blue-chip status.

The ride hailing service is looking to sell the bonds in as many as three parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 30-year security, may yield 1.6 percentage point above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The bond deal will likely receive a warm reception from bondholders, most of whom have little or no exposure to the credit, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Robert Schiffman. The company’s record profitability in the second quarter, double-digit bookings and top-line growth, further adds to the appeal, he added.

“We anticipate massive demand for Uber’s inaugural investment-grade debt issuance,” said Schiffman. “Rapidly improving free cash flow trends should continue to propel Uber’s ratings higher over the next few years.”

The deal comes a day after the company mandated Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to arrange fixed-income investor calls for a potential senior unsecured bond offering. The company’s credit rating was first upgraded on Aug. 16 to BBB- by S&P Global Ratings from BB+, then to BBB by Fitch Ratings a few days later, and on Aug. 27 was raised to investment grade at Moody’s Ratings.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.