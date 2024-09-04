US Yield Curve Disinverts as Soft Labor Data Fuels Fed Cut Bets

(Bloomberg) -- The US two-year note’s yield fell below the 10-year note’s for only the second time since 2022 as weaker-than-anticipated job openings data bolstered wagers on steep interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

US Treasuries jumped on Wednesday — led by policy-sensitive, shorter-maturity notes — after data showed US job openings fell in July to the lowest since the start of 2021 and layoffs rose. That pushed a key segment of the US yield curve to turn positive, an indication to some that the US economy is on the cusp of a downturn.

The 10-year note’s yield exceeded the two-year note’s by less than a basis point, triggering a historically normal relationship between short- and longer-term yields. Such a trend has been absent for most of the time since the Fed began raising interest rates in March 2022 — though it was briefly restored on Aug. 5 in a rally unleashed by weak employment data that drove up expectations for rate cuts.

Shorter-maturity yields are more closely tied to the interest rate set by the Fed, which has been in the 5.25% to 5.5% band for the past year. Longer-dated yields reflect expectations for how the Fed’s rate will affect economic growth and inflation, and inversions have been harbingers of recession.

The disinversion occurred as two-year yields fell as much as nine basis points to 3.7683% — reflecting higher expectations that the Fed will cut rates on Sept. 18 by at least a quarter point and as much as a half point — while 10-year yields declined only as much as six basis points to 3.7684%.

Interest-rate swaps showed traders have fully priced in a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed policy meeting this month, and more than 30% chance of a half-point reduction.

A total of 107 basis points of easing were expected for the remaining three meetings this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.