Gold Steady in Asia as Market Looks Ahead to US Payrolls Data

(Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady, with US labor data due this week in focus as the market looks for clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve’s imminent rate-cutting cycle will be.
Bullion has traded in a narrow range around $2,500 an ounce this week. It edged higher on Wednesday following a report that showed US job openings fell in July to the lowest since the start of 2021. The figures added to signs of a cooling labor market, bolstering bets for steep rate cuts, which would likely aid gold, as it doesn’t pay interest.
The US nonfarm payrolls report is due Friday. The previous print — one of the weakest since the pandemic — proved crucial after the numbers contributed to August’s global stock rout, dragging down gold as traders covered margin calls.
Bullion has surged more than 20% this year, supported by growing optimism the Fed will pivot to monetary easing. Robust over-the-counter purchases and strong haven demand due to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have also helped the advance.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,495.98 at 8:17 a.m. in Singapore, after peaking at a record $2,531.75 in August. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%, following a 0.3% decline in the previous session. Silver palladium and platinum were all little changed.
