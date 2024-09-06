Emerging Currencies Pare Gains as Traders Digest US Jobs Data

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies trimmed earlier gains as traders digested the monthly US non-farm payrolls data, which showed fresh signs of cooling in the US labor market.

Developing nation stocks edged lower, after rallying on speculation that the soft data would open the way for the Federal Reserve to deliver a half-point cut at its next meeting on Sept. 18.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000, less than forecast, and previous months were revised lower. Friday’s data added to soft readings from regional Fed and ISM surveys, and a gloomy Beige Book earlier this week. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said it is now appropriate for the central bank to reduce interest rates. But many still expect that move to be a quarter-point.

“The August NFP was not good enough to reduce fears the Fed may be behind the curve and reacting too slowly to softer US labor market condition,” said Elias Haddad, a senior markets strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. “The cloudy US employment outlook will likely further weigh on risk assets, like EM.”

Earlier, the MSCI EM currency index rallied following the data release, with several Latin American currencies pacing gains. But as concern over the strength of the US economy grew, currencies pared the advances. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso lagged due to its reliance on the US economy and a jump in the Japanese yen.

The jitters over US growth caused the counterpart gauge for stocks to completely reverse earlier advances.

“With the economy now in equipoise and inflation on a path to 2%, it is now appropriate to dial down the degree of restrictiveness in the stance of policy by reducing the target range for the federal funds rate,” Williams said Friday in a speech prepared for an event held by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Swap traders are debating whether or not the Fed will deliver a jumbo-sized cut in September.

The prevailing view is that the labor market is indeed cooling — but it’s not weak enough to warrant an aggressive move from officials at this point, which led traders to pare bets and move away from risk assets.

“The data confirms that the US economy is gradually slowing down, particularly on the jobs front — but not in a strong way — and guarantees that the Fed can start an easing cycle,” said Marco Oviedo, senior Latin America strategist at XP Investimentos.

Emerging-market currency gains were also backed by the Chinese central bank’s stronger yuan fixing. The yuan climbed after the PBOC set the yuan reference rate at 7.0925 per dollar, compared with an estimate of 7.0921 in a Bloomberg survey. The fixing was the strongest since Jan. 2.

