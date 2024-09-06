Europe Gas Extends Gains as Supply Worries Resurface From Egypt

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices extended gains as signs of more intense competition for fuel emerged from Egypt.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 2.5% on Friday, after closing higher a day earlier. Egypt is seeking to buy 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas starting in October, marking the first time in years it will seek imports in the run up to winter.

That has left traders fretting about Europe’s balance of supplies as an increase in demand in other parts of the globe could lead to less fuel arriving at its shores. While the region is currently well supplied, it relies on continuous flows from across the globe after Russia curbed its pipeline deliveries in 2022.

“Europe’s winter gas prices will move on demand growth,” Florence Schmit, a European energy strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note this week. “A colder-than-expected winter in Europe can also add more upside pressure.”

For Egypt, buying LNG cargoes this fall and winter puts it on track to potentially become a net importer of gas. Rapidly-declining gas production and an unusually hot summer have prompted the nation to increase its LNG imports this year to the highest level since 2018.

While brimming fuel stockpiles have helped ease some supply concerns in Europe, traders are closely watching flows and disruptions away from home. Temperatures are set to drop in parts of the continent’s northwest next week, which could bolster demand.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, rose 2.1% to €36.95 a megawatt-hour at 8:48 a.m. in Amsterdam.

