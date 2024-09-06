‘Everything Is Paralyzed’: Strike Cripples Petro’s Colombia

A union member of the Colombian Truck Drivers Association holds a Colombian flag during a nationwide protest against a diesel price hike in Cali, Colombia, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla said that Colombia will end a subsidy on diesel prices given the fiscal needs the government faces. Photographer: Jair F. Coll/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gustavo Petro took power in 2022 pledging to improve the lives of tens of millions of poor Colombians. Two years later, plagued by corruption scandals, constant cabinet changes and failed reforms in congress, he’s facing the biggest social crisis of his presidency yet.

After two years of failing to advance a radical agenda for which there was little support in Congress and which the nation’s strained finances couldn’t easily afford, it was his attempt to phase out costly diesel subsidies which triggered protests that have shut down swathes of the economy and sent food costs soaring.

Truckers, responsible for transporting most food and other essentials through the mountainous Andean country, have been blocking entry roads to Bogotá and other cities for going on five days. Public schools and transit have been shut, affecting the commutes and jobs of thousands. Food supplies have fallen at least 23%. Ecopetrol SA closed oil fields. Jet fuel at airports is being rationed. Hospitals are at risk of running out of medicine. And none of it did Petro acknowledge during his most recent speech on Wednesday, angering many Colombians who say he’s out of touch.

“That proves he doesn’t care,” said Maria José Patiño, who owns a business that sells organic meat. “Everything is paralyzed.”

Since Monday, she’s had cattle stuck on the road, about 120 kilometers (74 miles) from Bogotá. Her husband Juan Pablo, who raises chickens, is wondering if he will be able to deliver the some 3,000 eggs he’s promised clients. In Chia, the town where they live, Patiño says local butcher shops have run out of meat. Refrigerators are practically empty.

The shortage is pushing prices up. In Bogotá, the cost of carrots and onions rose 52% and 49% in one day, respectively, according to Colombia’s national statistics agency. In Manizales, in Colombia’s coffee-growing region, bell pepper rose 105% and onion 102%. In Neiva, lettuce prices jumped by almost three-fold.

“This is the crisis that has affected the government the most because it impacts his base” who feel the pinch of higher food prices, said Sergio Guzman, who heads Colombia Risk Analysis.

Leftist Experiment

Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, won’t emerge from this crisis unscathed. His disapproval was already at a high of 66% before the roadblocks, according to an August poll by Invamer.

With two years left of his term, he has little to show so far. He has no majorities in Congress and courts will probably strike down some of the government-promoted initiatives. His waning popularity is only hurting his party’s chances in the next presidential election.

It’s also a role reversal for Petro, a former guerrilla who in 2021 was a vocal supporter of similar protests when President Ivan Duque’s government tried to lift taxes as Colombia was emerging from the pandemic.

That same year, Petro, then an opposition leader, encouraged a series of protests that stopped the government from expanding Colombia’s tax base — which would have resulted in much-needed money to address fiscal shortfalls and which resulted in the loss of its investment grade.

The central government, too, allowed Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán to deploy a mobile anti-disturbance squad to force truckers to clear the way in critical areas of the city on Thursday. Such tactics were often rejected by Petro when he was an opposition leader.

The government on Aug. 31 lifted diesel prices to 11,360 pesos ($2.73) per gallon, the first hike in nearly five years. After several days of negotiations, the Petro administration backtracked and proposed gradual increases totaling 800 pesos by year end, less than half the almost 2,000 pesos it had originally announced.

The president’s office said that truck drivers are taking a hardline approach.

“All governments have crises,” the presidency said in response to a request for comment. “We have been negotiating for four days and have shown a willingness to dialogue.”

During his presidency, Petro has pushed out long-serving officials in favor of loyalists, stripping his government of institutional knowledge and capacity. So while the growing tension is of his own making, this latest crisis is worse, said Jorge Restrepo, director of Bogotá-based political research group CERAC.

“We have had four consecutive days of multiple nationwide blockades, and a very low provision of the essential public service of road transport, both freight and passengers,” said Restrepo. “The impact is severe.”

Growing Frustration

ACEMI, an association that groups private health insurers, called on truckers to allow for a “humanitarian corridor” so medicine and oxygen can reach hundreds of hospitals and institutions that are at risk of facing shortages.

Magda Pais, a housekeeper, walked for almost four hours on Wednesday to reach her home in the northern outskirts of Bogotá after the capital’s bus transit system collapsed. She stayed home on Thursday. Her husband Juan Camilo, who operates heavy machinery, was able to get to his job but was turned away after the majority of his company’s workers couldn’t make it.

“This is a s—-show,” said Juan Carlos Echeverry a former Colombian finance minister and former Ecopetrol CEO.

The state oil company announced Thursday that it began shutting operations at oil production fields in Colombia due to the roadblocks. It has also faced difficulties after more than a dozen attacks on its oil pipelines in the last few days after a ceasefire with leftist rebels broke down.

This only adds to the frustration from oil companies and investors who have watched as Petro has tried to squelch the nation’s fossil-fuel production, refusing to grant new licenses to explore even as Colombia faces a natural gas shortfall starting next year.

And with tensions compounding, the finance ministry plans to present a tax bill to fund the equivalent of $2.9 billion of the 2025 budget. Lower-than-expected fiscal revenue has strained the government’s accounts.

Some business owners and opposition lawmakers have rejected the plan and demanded the government cut spending instead. But Petro’s administration says the new revenue is needed to finance its social programs. The government forecasts the economy will expand 1.8% to 2% this year, while it plans to post a fiscal deficit of 5.6% of GDP, the widest since the pandemic.

In the meantime, Patiño, who owns the organic meat business, says she is hopeful the protests will end soon.

“People are desperate and tired,” she said. “Truckers also need to make a living, they can’t wait out forever.”

