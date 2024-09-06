Gold Fluctuates as US Jobs Data Fuels Debate on Rate Cuts

A selection of gold bars of various weights sit at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Gold held its ground after a record-setting rally as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting amid expectations policy makers will remain dovish, potentially spurring more gains. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold fluctuated after a key jobs report showed US hiring remained tepid last month even as the unemployment rate ticked lower, stoking a debate over how deep the Federal Reserve is going to cut interest rates at its September meeting.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000 following downward revisions to the prior two months, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed Friday. The unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%. Treasury yields and the dollar whipsawed before pushing lower, while bullion climbed as much as 0.5% before erasing gains. Swap traders are now pricing in a 50% chance of a half-point Fed cut this month.

“The jobs report reveals two takeaways: no policy missteps by the Fed, and the labor market isn’t collapsing,” said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets. The data showing a stronger job market and a dip in the unemployment rate, “the Fed’s task is clear—stick to their current course and let the numbers speak,” he said.

Fed officials have said they’re now more concerned about risks to the labor market than about inflation. With price pressures largely down from their pandemic peak, policymakers are expected to start cutting interest rates this month.

Bullion has surged more than 20% this year, supported by growing optimism the Fed will pivot to monetary easing. Robust over-the-counter purchases and strong haven demand due to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have also helped the advance.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $2,513.13 an ounce as of 9:12 a.m. in New York, after peaking at a record $2,531.75 in August. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was 0.1% lower. Platinum and palladium advanced, while silver was lower.

