Russia Boosts Oil Flows to Hungary and Slovakia Early This Month

Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", operate in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, November 19, 2020.

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports to Hungary and Slovakia via Ukraine rose significantly in early September, with Tatneft PJSC and other producers replacing sanctioned Lukoil PJSC’s barrels.

Kyiv hardened restrictions against Russia’s second-largest oil producer over the Kremlin’s military aggression, effectively prohibiting the company from transiting crude through its territory earlier this summer. The sanctions against Lukoil affected Hungary and Slovakia, landlocked nations that have continued to import Russian barrels via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine after obtaining temporary exemptions from European Union energy sanctions.

Average daily exports to Slovakia rose 17% to 18,300 tons on Sept. 1-4, compared with the August average, according to a person with knowledge of industry data, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information isn’t public. Daily supplies to Hungary reached 9,300 tons, compared with an average of 5,500 tons last month.

The increases may indicate that Hungary and Slovakia are set to receive in early September the bulk of Russian supplies requested for this month, with smaller daily volume coming through the rest of it, the person said. So far, Lukoil isn’t supplying crude to either nation via Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine, the person added.

Higher Tatneft flows in July allowed “to guarantee the normal functioning of the energy complexes” of both nations, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.

Russia’s Energy Ministry declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News. Lukoil and Tatneft didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

