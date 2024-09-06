UK House Prices Extend Gain After BOE Cuts Rates, Halifax Says

(Bloomberg) -- UK house prices climbed for a second straight month after the Bank of England cut interest rates from a 16-year high, data from Halifax showed.
The mortgage lending giant said the average price of a typical UK home rose 0.3% last month to £292,505 ($385,450) after an upwardly revised 0.9% gain in July. It conflicted with data from Nationwide Building Society last week that showed a fall in prices last month. It left prices up 4.3% from a year earlier, the fastest annual increase since November 2022, Halifax said.
The figures will add to growing optimism over the housing market strengthening this autumn after a patchy recovery so far in 2024.
“Prospective homebuyers are feeling more confident thanks to easing interest rates,” said Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax. “Recent price rises build on a largely positive summer for the UK housing market.”
She added: “With market activity picking up and the possibility of further interest rate reductions to come, we expect house prices to continue their modest growth through the remainder of this year.”
A number of lenders have cut mortgage rates in recent weeks, reductions that could help fuel interest from potential buyers. The cheapest five-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen to its lowest level since before former Prime Minister Liz Truss caused upheaval in the property market in 2022 with her plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.