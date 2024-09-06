UK House Prices Extend Gain After BOE Cuts Rates, Halifax Says

A man enters an estate agent's office in Henley-in-Arden, UK, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The housing market has reached a state of inertia with everybody wanting for a Bank of England interest-rate cut and the result of the general election, Tony Jamieson, senior partner at estate agent Clarke Gammon, said in comments included in the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors report. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- UK house prices climbed for a second straight month after the Bank of England cut interest rates from a 16-year high, data from Halifax showed.

The mortgage lending giant said the average price of a typical UK home rose 0.3% last month to £292,505 ($385,450) after an upwardly revised 0.9% gain in July. It conflicted with data from Nationwide Building Society last week that showed a fall in prices last month. It left prices up 4.3% from a year earlier, the fastest annual increase since November 2022, Halifax said.

The figures will add to growing optimism over the housing market strengthening this autumn after a patchy recovery so far in 2024.

“Prospective homebuyers are feeling more confident thanks to easing interest rates,” said Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax. “Recent price rises build on a largely positive summer for the UK housing market.”

She added: “With market activity picking up and the possibility of further interest rate reductions to come, we expect house prices to continue their modest growth through the remainder of this year.”

A number of lenders have cut mortgage rates in recent weeks, reductions that could help fuel interest from potential buyers. The cheapest five-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen to its lowest level since before former Prime Minister Liz Truss caused upheaval in the property market in 2022 with her plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.

