World Has Hottest Ever Summer With Mediterranean Hard Hit

Water misters cool restaurant customers during high temperatures in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Spain is expected to have its hottest day of the week, with areas around the city of Cordoba in the south of the country climbing to as high as 43C. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- This summer was the hottest ever in the Northern Hemisphere, putting the Earth on track for another record-breaking year.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that for June to August, global temperatures were 0.69C above historical averages, beating the previous high set last year. The record for the world’s highest average temperature was broken on a number of days over the summer.

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat waves, triggering extreme weather events from droughts and wildfires to violent storms and flooding. Over the past 12 months, the global average temperature was 1.64C higher than pre-industrial levels, above the 1.5C threshold that policymakers and scientists say threatens life on the planet.

In Europe, the heat over the June to August period was 1.54°C above the 1991-2020 average, according to Copernicus. The most extreme conditions were recorded in the Mediterranean region and Eastern Europe, while the UK, Iceland, parts of Ireland, the west coast of Portugal and southern Norway were cooler than the norm.

This summer the effects of a strong El Niño or warming in the Pacific started winding down to give way to the La Niña phenomenon. This shift in weather patterns usually means less extreme heat but can also bring droughts to some places even as it produces flooding and hurricanes in others.

