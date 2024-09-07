Iraq Starts Work on Combined Cycle Projects to Add 614MW: PM

(Bloomberg) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated work on four combined cycle units that will add a total of 614MW of power to the national grid and help reduce the country’s imports of gas, he said in a televised event in Baghdad.

The units fall within existing gas-fired power plants located in Baghdad, Diyala and Anbar provinces. The projects were awarded to the Shanghai Electric, Dongfang Electric and Iraqi Sada Al-Nijoom companies.

Shanghai Electric will add 364MW via combined cycle units in the Al-Mansuriya plant in the eastern province of Diyala. Dongfang Electric will add 125MW of power to the output of the South Baghdad plant, and the remaining 125MW of power will be added by Iraqi Sada Al-Nojoom company that’s working in Akkas gas-fired power plant in the western province of Anbar.

Al-Sudani said in August that his government will soon launch a project targeting 10GW of electricity.

