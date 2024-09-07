Seven Injured on Singapore Airlines’ Scoot Flight to China: ST

An aircraft is seen taking off as a Boeing Co. 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft operated by Scoot Pte., a unit of Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SIA), sits on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore, on Wednesday, Mar. 28, 2018. Singapore's Changi is the world's best airport according to the latest ranking by Skytrax, taking the top spot for the sixth year in a row. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Seven people were injured, with one hospitalized after a plane operated by Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s budget carrier Scoot encountered turbulence during a flight from the city state to Guangzhou in China on Friday, the Straits Times reported on Saturday.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet on Flight TR100 hit turbulence as it was approaching the destination, before landing safely at 09:10 a.m. local time, the newspaper quoted Scoot as saying.

Four passengers and three crew members received medical assistance immediately upon arrival in Guangzhou, with one hospitalized for further observation, the Straits Times quoted the budget carrier as saying.

In May a passenger was killed and seven other people were critically injured after a Singapore Airlines aircraft flying from London to its home country encountered severe turbulence as it entered Thai airspace.

