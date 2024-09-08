Algerian President Wins by a Landslide in Initial Vote Results

(Bloomberg) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is poised for a second term after initial results showed a landslide win in an election critics said was held earlier than expected to sideline any serious challengers.

Tebboune, widely seen as close to the OPEC nation’s powerful military, secured 94.7% of ballots in the Sept. 7 vote in which he faced two competitors, according to figures from election authorities on Sunday evening. They’d earlier put turnout at 48%.

With the vote’s outcome in little doubt, strong participation was seen as key to maintaining a sense of legitimacy for the 78-year-old leader, who came to power in 2019 against the backdrop of mass youth-driven protests that forced his veteran predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign. About 40% cast ballots in that year’s chaotic election, which Tebboune won with 58% of votes.

The North African country has wielded growing international clout in recent years, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine made it a key alternative supplier of natural gas for Europe. Tebboune’s victory may allow him to press on with reforms that include opening the protectionist economy to more foreign investment and easing its reliance on oil and gas receipts.

Algeria is home to Africa’s second-largest gas reserves, and authorities have used the energy windfall that started in 2022 to expand a costly social safety net that’s crucial in a country where almost two-thirds of the 47 million population are under 30.

That drive could be jeopardized by a sustained fall in prices. Oil last week posted its biggest weekly drop in 11 months, potentially creating budget pressures. Algeria pumped about 890,000 barrels per day in August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The election was initially scheduled for December, but was brought forward for what authorities said were technical reasons. The results are due to be finalized later this month after any legal appeals.

