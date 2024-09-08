Iron Ore Tumbles Below $90 for the First Time Since Late 2022

A freight train carrying iron ore travels towards Port Hedland, Australia, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A two-day drive from the nearest big city, Perth, Port Hedland is the nexus of Australias iron-ore industry, the terminus of one of Australias longest private railways that hauls ore about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the mines of BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. The line ran a record-breaking test train weighing almost 100,000 tons that was more than 7 kilometers long in 2001, and even normal trains haul up to 250 wagons of ore. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore hit a 22-month low — sinking below the $90-a-ton threshold — as a slump in demand in biggest buyer China drives losses.

Futures have fallen by more than a third this year, tumbling almost 10% last week alone, with pressure ramping up as flagging steel consumption batters loss-making Chinese mills. Still, steel-buying typically picks up after the summer, which could provide a respite for producers if it happens.

Consumption of steel in China has weakened because of the country’s protracted real estate slowdown, with the world’s biggest steel producer, China Baowu Steel Group Corp., saying the industry could be facing a worse crisis than the downturns in 2008 and 2015. While exports and growth in other sectors are softening the blow, cuts to steel output have left the iron ore market saddled with excess supply.

On Friday, former People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said his nation should focus on ending deflation, in a rare admission by a prominent figure in China that falling prices are threatening the country’s growth outlook.

Iron ore fell as much as 2.3% to $89.60 a ton in Singapore, and traded at $89.95 at 8:12 a.m. local time. The material also dropped in Dalian, along with steel contracts in Shanghai.

