Italy Is in Early Talks for Creation of Nuclear-Power Company

(Bloomberg) -- Italy is looking to create a new company to build small nuclear reactors, and officials are in preliminary talks with Ansaldo Nucleare SpA, Enel SpA, and Newcleo Ltd. to develop the plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move would be a major shift for the country, which has banned nuclear power for decades.

The government is seeking to create the new entity with a foreign technological partnership, which will allow for the production of advanced nuclear power in Italy shortly, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said Sunday at the Ambrosetti Forum on Lake Como, without citing any firm potentially involved.

Ansaldo Nucleare, part of Ansaldo Energia, develops nuclear plants and related technology. Newcleo develops small units powered by recycled nuclear waste. As the state energy giant, Enel would be key to any plan.

Discussions regarding the international partner are under way, though a final choice hasn’t been made, said the people who declined to be identified because the details aren’t public.

Ansaldo aims to contribute to “the production of low-cost, programmable and environmentally friendly energy” it Italy, the company said in a statement.

Enel and Newcleo declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the industry ministry.

Italy banned the production and use of nuclear energy following referendums in 1987 and 2011.

The government is also working on a legislative measure that aims to reintroduce the use of nuclear energy with the latest available technologies later this year, Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Saturday.

