Apollo-Backed Software Maker Edgio Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

(Bloomberg) -- Edgio Inc., which is backed by private equity giant Apollo Management, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday in Delaware.

The Nasdaq-listed company, a provider of media content and cyber-security solution, listed $379 million in assets and $369 million in liabilities, according to court papers. The company has retained Richards Layton & Finger as its attorneys.

The company entered the process with the support of its primary lender, Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP, it said in a statement on Monday. Edgio has entered into a stalking horse asset purchase agreement with Lynrock, which plans to buy assets in the amount of $110 million of the existing secured debt held by Lynrock.

Lynrock’s bid will set the floor at auction and is subject to better offers. Edgio owes Lynrock Lake $94.4 million, according to court papers. Under Lynrock’s offer, the company would cancel that debt in exchange for ownership of Edgio. If a higher bid comes in at a court-authorized auction, Lynrock would be paid as much as $2 million to cover its expenses, Edgio said in a regulatory filing.

The company, known as web application provider Limelight Networks before, acquired Edgecast Inc. from Yahoo in 2022 and since operates as Edgio. The company’s customers and largest unsecured creditors include Amazon Services LLC, Sony, and Disney Streaming Services, according to court papers.

The case is Edgio Inc., 24-11985, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

