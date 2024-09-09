Castik Capital Raises €2 Billion for New Private Equity Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Castik Capital raised €2 billion ($2.2 billion) for its latest fund, boosting its firepower to invest in European companies.

Capital commitments for EPIC III exceeded the initial target of €1.75 billion, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. The new fund is also 60% larger than its predecessor vehicle, which closed at €1.25 billion in October 2020.

Public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insures and endowment funds are among the investors in EPIC III, Castik Capital said. More than 90% of existing investors participated in the new fund.

Castik, founded in 2014, is a European multistrategy investment manager that acquires significant ownership in private companies in the region. Its portfolio companies include German dental care firm AllDent, logistics software company Alpega and Dutch occupational health services provider paraDigma.

Castik is the former owner of luxury-watch parts maker Acrotec Group, which was sold to Carlyle Group Inc. in 2021. Carlyle has been preparing Acrotec Group for an initial public offering in Zurich, Bloomberg News reported last week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.