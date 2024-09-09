Cruiseliner Hurtigruten Gets Rescue Loan as Debt Talks Continue

(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian cruise line operator Hurtigruten Group AS has secured €25 million ($28 million) in rescue funding from its creditors as restructuring talks continue.

The company has obtained commitments from some super senior opco lenders for new debt to support the operations of the group, it said on Monday. The loan will be provided on the same terms as the existing senior facility, according to a statement.

Hurtigruten remains in talks over its capital structure. The company still has €255 million of bonds due in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bloomberg previously reported that a failure to refinance or extend those bonds by the end of August would result in sponsor TDR Capital LLP losing control of the company and allow lenders to take a 51% stake.

TDR first invested in the company in 2014 and subsequently stepped in multiple times to help the cruise company recover from the impact of the pandemic. Since 2021, the private equity firm has provided shareholder debt facilities of about €375 million, according to Bloomberg estimates based on Hurtigruten disclosures.

The company is also making progress in its planned separation of its expedition business — which includes cruises to Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands — and its domestic transport unit, it said in the statement. A full reorganization is expected to occur in November.

Hurtigruten reported second quarter revenue growth of 3% to €160 million, according to earnings published at the end of August. It also posted negative Ebitda and cash burn of €16 million.

