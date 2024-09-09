Discount Retailer Big Lots Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Big Lots shopping carts outside a store in Los Angeles, California, US, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Discount home goods retailer Big Lots Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday, and plans to sell its chain of stores via a court-supervised process, according to people familiar with the plans. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Big Lots Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection, capping a multi-year decline for the discount retailer.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company says it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, according to a company statement. Chapter 11 allows a company to continue operating while it works out a creditor repayment plan.

Big Lots sought court protection after suffering from years of declining same-store sales and closing swaths of locations. Its stores numbered almost 1,400 as of May, according to regulatory filings.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.