Discount Retailer Big Lots Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Big Lots Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection, capping a multi-year decline for the discount retailer.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company says it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, according to a company statement. Chapter 11 allows a company to continue operating while it works out a creditor repayment plan.
Big Lots sought court protection after suffering from years of declining same-store sales and closing swaths of locations. Its stores numbered almost 1,400 as of May, according to regulatory filings.
