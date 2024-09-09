ECB’s Economic Hopes at Risk as Consumers Put Spending on Ice

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone consumers aren’t rushing to open their wallets — prompting some to ask whether the economic recovery they were supposed to spearhead will ever arrive.

Growth in the 20-nation bloc, having outperformed in the first half of the year, is stumbling. Manufacturing remains in the doldrums, households are failing to take up the slack and sentiment is languishing below pre-pandemic levels.

With inflation now nearing 2%, some European Central Bank officials see the struggling economy as another reason to push ahead with interest-rate cuts this week. Should the weakness persist into 2025 and drag inflation below target, investors and analysts reckon more dramatic monetary loosening may be required.

“Sluggish growth seems to have become more of a concern to the ECB recently,” said Simon Wells, chief European economist at HSBC. “So soft consumption could tilt policymakers in a more dovish direction.”

On paper, the ingredients for a consumer rebound are in place: Inflation has receded to 2.2% from a peak of 10.6%, unemployment is at a record low, incomes are rising more quickly than prices and falling borrowing costs are making mortgages cheaper.

“The main thing is that inflation has really significantly been pushed lower and interest rates have started to be cut,” Latvian central-bank chief Martins Kazaks said last week. “That’s very good for the public because purchasing power is starting to grow.”

Despite those factors, though — as well as twin boosts from Germany hosting the European soccer championships and France the Summer Olympics — spending is muted. Household consumption slipped 0.1% in the second quarter, Eurostat said on Friday.

In Germany, the biggest of the euro area’s 20 economies, it even dropped more strongly in the same period and confidence among households has since slid amid layoffs and corporate insolvencies. Volkswagen AG dealt a fresh blow last week, saying it may close plants in its home market for the first time in its 87-year history.

“We expected consumption to make a contribution to growth in Germany, but this has not yet happened,” said Olaf Roik, chief economist at the German Retail Federation. “Our hopes now lie in the second half of the year.”

Europe’s south, while faring better, also faces headwinds — particularly as countries like Italy and Spain roll back spending on cost-of-living relief.

“Households may expect fiscal policy to be less advantageous in the next year as each economy has to make efforts to decrease their debt,” said Coface economist Laurine Pividal. With government support programs drying up, there’s potentially “an effect on household expectations in terms of tax policy from the government.”

For the region as a whole, consumption looks like a weak spot — challenging the ECB’s forecast for gross domestic product to rise 0.9% this year. Indeed, retail sales fell short of estimates as the third quarter began, edging up by just 0.1%, data showed last week.

“Nominal spending expectations are at their lowest level since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine,” the ECB said in its latest monthly poll of consumers.

Policymakers at the Frankfurt-based institution discussed the issue when they last convened in July. A strong increase in savings at the start of 2024 raised “questions about the consumption-based narrative embedded in the projections,” according to an account of that meeting, though the conclusion was that the outlook remained on track.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg nevertheless see economic-growth forecasts for this year being pared back when officials meet this week — increasing the chance of an October rate cut on top of the September and December moves that investors are already fully pricing.

Such a step may well be considered if output disappoints, which is a “clear risk near term,” Bank of America analysts said. Fifty basis points of easing — the equivalent of two standard-sized rate cuts — over the rest of the year are a “lower bound given lack of a clear pick-up in activity,” they said.

With real household income stuck below its end-2019 level, depressed consumption isn’t surprising, according to Fitch Ratings, which still sees conditions for a recovery, “driving an improvement in euro-zone growth.”

And there are certainly those who believe such a revival is coming — just a bit later than hoped.

Higher earnings should “increasingly feed through into rising household expenditure,” the Bundesbank said in August.

Dorian Roucher, an economist at French statistics office Insee, said consumers appear to be accounting for cooler inflation “only gradually,” having changed their behaviour much more rapidly in response to the spike in prices.

