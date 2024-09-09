Ex-Macquarie Banker Raises $1.4 Billion for Distressed-Assets Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Former Macquarie Group Ltd. banker Ben Brazil raised $1.4 billion for his firm’s second fund targeting distressed assets globally.

Brazil’s FitzWalter Capital Ltd. beat an initial target of $1.25 billion for the fund, set when it began fundraising in late 2022. The firm now has $2.3 billion under management.

The 52-year-old, who led Macquarie’s lending and leasing business, said the fund is looking for investments in “stuck” companies struggling with debt accumulated from overpriced buyouts.

FitzWalter invests across assets, but has experience in beaten-up credits like troubled UK utility Thames Water. Distressed debt investors have had a good year so far, with average returns of 13% for hedge funds investing in the space, according to a Bloomberg index. A sustained period of higher rates has increased the supply of distressed debt in recent years, presenting more opportunities for those looking to buy loans or bonds at a discount.

“One of the most important things, in 2021, was not to invest in real estate,” Brazil said in an interview. “People were sitting on Zooms and buying office buildings more than ever before.”

But as the credit markets have tightened, Brazil said he’s once again interested in real estate, especially residential property like apartment buildings.

FitzWalter’s first fund is almost fully invested, he said. Its best-performing bet is an investment in a hotel payments provider called Onyx CenterSource that ran into trouble after Covid decimated the travel industry. Brazil’s firm is also known for engaging in a lengthy legal battle with Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao over planes it leased to her VietJet Aviation JSC.

