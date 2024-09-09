Kazakhstan’s Rating Raised One Notch at Moody’s as Economy Diversifies

(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s sovereign credit score was raised one notch at Moody’s Ratings, which highlighted government efforts to improve the business climate and diversify the economy away from oil and gas.

The country’s long-term foreign-currency rating was lifted to Baa1 with a stable outlook, Moody’s said. The decision “reflects balanced risks” as reforms may make the country more attractive for investment while there is potential for a deterioration in regional geopolitics and secondary sanctions.

The rating change comes as the nation is considering the sale of benchmark dollar bonds for the first time since 2015, Bloomberg reported last month.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has vowed to reduce the state’s role in the economy of Central Asia’s biggest energy producer, while also seeking to raise some taxes. The government has outlined measures to attract investment, minimize bureaucracy and revise outdated legislation, according to Moody’s.

“Over the past year, non-oil sectors continued to underpin growth,” Moody’s said in a statement Monday, citing “notable performance” in the information and communication technology, transport and manufacturing industries. “Such progress in diversification fosters greater resilience to fluctuations in oil prices and production, which has been effective in maintaining economic and financial stability through recent shocks.”

S&P Global Ratings has the nation a step above junk, at BBB-, with Fitch Ratings one level higher at BBB.

The yield on Kazakhstan’s euro-denominated bonds maturing in 10 years was little changed Monday at 3.29%, near the lowest level since March 2022 — weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kazakhstan also benefits from growing global demand for critical raw materials, having signed agreements with Singapore, the UK and Germany on exploration and mining projects, according to Moody’s. The government in Astana expects the economy to expand by 6% this year and 5.6% next year.

“Should ongoing institutional and economic reforms sustain, consequent improvements in the business environment would further strengthen Kazakhstan’s economic competitiveness,” Moody’s said.

