Morgan Stanley Turns Negative on Emerging Debt and Touts Hedges

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has moved to a cautious approach on emerging-market sovereign credit, arguing the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut is unlikely to spur meaningful inflows at bond funds.

Strategists including Simon Waever recommend that investors go bearish on the asset class in the short term by raising cash levels in their portfolios, favoring investment-grade notes over riskier debt or selling an EM index of credit-default swaps.

The bank removed Nigeria, Argentina and Morocco bonds from its basket of preferred bonds and added debt from Mexico and Romania, which has become “cheaper,” according to a note published Monday.

Their outlook is, in part, influenced by the fact that rates markets in the US are already pricing in that the economy is headed for a soft landing.

“Any further fall in UST yields will likely be risk-negative,” they said. “It takes up to 12 months after the first cut for the rotation out of money market funds into risk assets to happen.”

Apart from the Fed debate, spread valuations in developing economies are “far from cheap,” fiscal accounts “keep deteriorating nearly across the board” and economic growth continues to moderate, with China’s August data set to be weak, they said.

Strategists suggest investors sell an emerging-market credit default swap index, targeting a spread of 190 basis points and setting a stop-loss level of 155 basis points. The current spread is 167 basis points.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.